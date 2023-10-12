What The Kid Who Played Conrad In The Cat In The Hat Looks Like Today

In 2003, we saw the release of the noteworthy adaptation to the popular children's book, "The Cat in the Hat." Its premise and general audience meant that director Bo Welch had to cast a unique set of actors to bring Dr. Seuss' jester-esque character to life. From casting known figures like Mike Myers and Alec Baldwin, Welch sought after two child actors to portray Joan Walden's precocious children, Conrad and Sally. Through their opposing personalities, the two quickly became fan-favorites. While we saw Dakota Fanning (who played Sally) transition into an illustrious actress, many of us may have forgotten about her fictional sibling, Spencer Breslin.

Thanks to his "rambunctious" antics as a child, the New York native began his acting career starring in several commercials and television series. By 2000, Breslin garnered massive success starring alongside Bruce Willis in "The Kid," which launched his career to newer heights. In an interview with Courageous Nerd, he owed all of his success to his passion for acting. "It worked out because I really enjoyed it," he stated. "I didn't really see it as a job back then. ... I was lucky and fortunate enough to keep booking stuff, keep going, and my love for it kept growing over time." Breslin, who is now all grown up, has continued to lead an interesting life following his portrayal of Conrad. From starring in self-curated projects to releasing music under his own label, here is what Conrad from "The Cat in the Hat" looks like today!