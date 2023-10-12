Queen Elizabeth's Biggest Fear She Had Before Her Death Is Truly Heartbreaking

During her record-breaking 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II never broke her vow to the British Commonwealth to devote her life to its service. She was a dedicated and courageous leader through the most turbulent times in both Great Britain and the wider world. She endured the divorces of three of her children, the death of her ex-daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, the passing of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, and the embarrassment of Prince Harry's royal tea-spilling.

Yet nothing seemed to faze or even panic her, at least not publicly. In fact, ascending the throne actually helped Her Majesty overcome her initial jitters over becoming a young monarch. Royal author Bryan Koslowski once quoted the queen as telling a friend, "I don't know what it is — but I have lost all my timidity somehow in becoming sovereign," (via Marie Claire).

It seems incredible that a woman who lived through wars, labor strikes, and even a devastating fire at Windsor Castle could be afraid of anything at all. But like all of us, the long-reigning monarch did have some private fears, and two in particular are surprisingly relatable. One was a concern over missing opportunities for family connections, while the other was a worry over not being seen for who she really was without all the pomp and circumstance.