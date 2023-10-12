A Look At Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter's Close-Knit Friendship

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has been incredibly supportive of new and emerging artists. Swift has fought for them to own their work and pulled her catalog off streaming services to help others gain fair compensation for their art. Swift has also encouraged her fans to listen to newer artists like Girl In Red, Griff, Troye Sivan, and Sabrina Carpenter, whom she enlisted as an opener for the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

In the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift wrote, "Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Carpenter gushed, "Trying to process this but alas I shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :') this is a dream come true." Naturally, this would be a big moment for any singer, but for Carpenter, it meant even more because Swift was one of her childhood idols.

When the former Disney star was 10, she posted a cover of Swift's 2006 track, "Picture To Burn" on YouTube. Little did Carpenter know, she'd have a stunning transformation, and that same cover would be the introduction for her performance at The Eras Tour. Likewise, after then-11-year-old Carpenter attended Swift's 2010 concert, she tweeted about how amazing it would be to play her own sold-out shows someday. That dream also came true when she joined Swift's tour in Mexico City and played four sold-out shows to a crowd of 65,000 people each night.