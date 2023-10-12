Sister Wives' Kody Brown Brutally Shut Down Ex-Wife Christine's Concerns About Polygamy

Christine Brown is apparently gone for good, and Kody Brown is reflecting on what he could've done differently. With the departure of his second wife, Janelle Brown, and distancing himself from his first wife, Meri Brown, the controversial polygamist is down to just one spouse, Robyn Brown. As the fallen patriarch dissected his relationship with Christine, who left him in November 2021, in front of TLC's cameras, he recalled a moment when she expressed her discontent with the polygamous lifestyle.

However, it appears that Christine's concerns were not primarily centered around polygamy itself; instead, she had a problem with Kody's behavior and his reluctance to equally divide parental responsibilities. After calling it quits with Kody, Christine quit polygamy, too. In a conversation with People, she explained that while she had wanted a plural marriage since childhood due to her upbringing in a plural family, her perspective changed after being with Kody.

"I will be a monogamist from here on out. Polygamy is not for me anymore. People can do it, it's fine. Live your life, but no, no, not me," she declared, adding, "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately." Since Christine's wishes subsequently came true and she finally got the wedding of her dreams, Kody's misplaced priorities have come under increased scrutiny from his other ex-sister wives as well.