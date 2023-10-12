SNL's Kate McKinnon Had A Disastrous First Meeting With Beyonce And Jay-Z

From 2012 to 2022, Kate McKinnon lent her unique comedic talents to "Saturday Night Live." With her portrayals of famous individuals like Justin Bieber, Rudy Giuliani, and even Queen Elizabeth II, McKinnon's SNL skits still make us crack up. She's also appeared on the big screen in films like "Ghostbusters" and "Barbie." But even though McKinnon is a celebrity in her own right, she still sometimes feels intimidated in the presence of other A-list stars.

The comedian was scheduled to present Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Prior to the event, McKinnon discovered that she would be seated with DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, Carol Burnett, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z. The actor was star-struck at the prospect of meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z, whom she dubbed "The king and queen of America" when recapping the experience on "The Ellen Show."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their grand entrance an hour after the ceremony started, just as McKinnon was about to begin her presentation, and took their seats prior to Ellen accepting her award. When McKinnon returned to their table, her shyness prevailed. While the "SNL" alum's sister, who was her guest at the event, casually conversed with the living legends, McKinnon found herself speechless and was stuck looking down at her pants in embarrassment.