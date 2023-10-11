General Hospital's Kelly Monaco Believes Jason Was Always The Man For Sam

When Kelly Monaco first started playing Sam McCall on "General Hospital," she took care of her brother, Danny McCall (David Greenman), who had special needs. Monaco explained to Soap Opera Digest that Sam was always independent because no one ever took care of her; she was the one caring for others. But because of her relationships with men over the years that protected her, she stated, "I think the biggest evolution for her is starting from being a really lonely, scared woman and becoming a woman who is still really independent, but is protected by family and friends and love and relationships and loyalty, and she never had that before."

Regarding the many loves her character has had, she still feels that in the end, Sam and Jason Morgan were meant to be together, seeing them as "the end game." She noted that it didn't matter what incidents occurred between them, whether it was infidelity, connections to other people, or even being apart from each other, they would always have a connection. "I felt like they always would have come back to each other and I still feel for the history of the characters," she confidently stated, adding, "Sam will never love anyone the way she loved Jason and I don't think Jason will ever love anyone the way he loved Sam. Jason was the love of her life."

Soap Opera Spy reported recent speculation that Jason will return to "GH." While the rumors are unverified, fans would no doubt love to see Jason and Sam reunite.