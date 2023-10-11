General Hospital's Kelly Monaco Believes Jason Was Always The Man For Sam
On "General Hospital," super couple Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) are incredibly popular. Fans fondly remember their action-packed adventures and love story over the years, from getting married at a Chinese restaurant to taking down the evil Dawn of Day cult leader James Henry Archer aka Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Although Burton left the part in November 2021 and Jason was believed dead after a cave collapsed on him, fans still hold out hope that he'll return. It doesn't matter that Sam is currently dating detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) — and that they're kind of a cute couple — because most fans of "Jasam" believe the two were soul mates. Heck, when everyone believed Drew Cain (then Billy Miller) was Jason, Sam dumped him in a hot minute when the real Jason returned to Port Charles.
Monaco first played Olivia "Livvie" Locke on the spin-off series, "Port Charles," from 2000 to 2003, and then moved over to originate the role of Sam on "GH" on October 1, 2003. With 20 years under her belt, she spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her run in a recent interview and addressed Sam and Jason's connection. "With Steve, our natural chemistry together as actors translated really well on screen, and everyone — the writers, the producers, the directors and the actors — worked to be able to form that unconditional love that the characters had for each other," she ruminated.
Kelly Monaco still feels Sam and Jason are 'the end game'
When Kelly Monaco first started playing Sam McCall on "General Hospital," she took care of her brother, Danny McCall (David Greenman), who had special needs. Monaco explained to Soap Opera Digest that Sam was always independent because no one ever took care of her; she was the one caring for others. But because of her relationships with men over the years that protected her, she stated, "I think the biggest evolution for her is starting from being a really lonely, scared woman and becoming a woman who is still really independent, but is protected by family and friends and love and relationships and loyalty, and she never had that before."
Regarding the many loves her character has had, she still feels that in the end, Sam and Jason Morgan were meant to be together, seeing them as "the end game." She noted that it didn't matter what incidents occurred between them, whether it was infidelity, connections to other people, or even being apart from each other, they would always have a connection. "I felt like they always would have come back to each other and I still feel for the history of the characters," she confidently stated, adding, "Sam will never love anyone the way she loved Jason and I don't think Jason will ever love anyone the way he loved Sam. Jason was the love of her life."
Soap Opera Spy reported recent speculation that Jason will return to "GH." While the rumors are unverified, fans would no doubt love to see Jason and Sam reunite.