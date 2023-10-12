Why Erin Napier Sometimes Feels At Odds With What Is Shown On HGTV's Home Town

Fans of HGTV's "Home Town" appreciate many things about the show, from its commitment to historical preservation to the Southern charm of its hosts. On the flip side, there are definitely some negatives to the reality series, and host Erin Napier has admitted there are things she dislikes about filming the renovation program.

The Mississippi native has also expressed feeling at odds with the picture-perfect renovations shown in every episode. While the interior designer and her woodworking husband conjure their magic to make old Mississippi homes the perfect spaces for their clients, Napier also recognizes that the finished products don't reflect a lived-in reality.

"Everything looks so perfect on reveal day, but no one has yet lived there," she told House Beautiful. She added that there's a big difference between a show-ready home and one that sees the hustle and bustle of daily life. "Think about the photos of yourself growing up in the house that you grew up in," she explained. "There's always a Pepsi can in the background and somebody's ugly old jacket laying over a chair—no one's styled things.