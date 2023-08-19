What Erin Napier Doesn't Like About Filming HGTV's Home Town

Renovation duo Erin and Ben Napier have been restoring old homes on HGTV since "Home Town" first aired in 2016. Since then, the couple has experienced a lot of growth, launching their own Mississippi store, appearing on the cover of magazines, and spawning spin-off series such as "Home Town Takeover" and "Home Town Kickstart."

While their TV show depicts the happily-ever-afters of providing homeowners with the perfect historic home renovations, the reality of being an HGTV star isn't always as carefree as it appears on-screen. In fact, Erin has taken to social media several times to push back against the public scrutiny and undue criticism she faces as a TV personality, something the "Home Town" star has worked to set boundaries against.

It's likely that these online experiences have influenced a particular Napier parenting rule, as Erin has shared that she and her husband plan to keep their children off social media. Here's everything we know about Erin Napier's least favorite part of being an HGTV personality.