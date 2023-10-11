Prince William's Go-To Emoji Is Seriously Spicy

William, Prince of Wales is the future king of England, but that doesn't mean he's not above being a bit cheeky. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales were in Birmingham for a forum in support of World Mental Health Day — to which Kate wore a pair of earrings with a touching story behind them — and they stopped by for a quick appearance on "Going Home with Vick and Jordan" on Radio 1. One common question that the presenters Vick and Jordan ask their celebrity guests is to take a look at their phone. That definitely got a pass, but the Prince and Princess of Wales did reveal their most used emojis.

Right away, Prince William started chuckling — William has shown us his sense of humor before — and he clearly seems to have been coached on this very question for the interview before he came on: ""I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine." In case you're not familiar with what it means, the aubergine emoji is none other than the eggplant emoji. And in case you're not familiar with what the eggplant emoji means, well, to put it delicately, it's most often used to represent a NSFW part of the male anatomy.