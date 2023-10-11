Maddox Jolie-Pitt's On-Set Photo With Angelina Suggests New Film Credit In His Future

A recent on-set photo shows us what Angelina Jolie's relationship with her son, Maddox, is like when the pair is working together. It's unclear at this time what Maddox's role in the upcoming film "Maria" is, but the photo shows him with a microphone and wires on his person and dressed in all black, indicating that he's definitely at work on the set. This comes as no surprise since Maddox already has a few impressive film credits under his belt.

Maddox made his film debut in 2013 with an uncredited role as a zombie in his dad Brad Pitt's blockbuster, "World War Z." His first official credit is as a trainee on his parents' 2015 movie, "By the Sea." Two years later, he acted as executive producer on the film "First They Killed My Father," which Jolie co-wrote and directed. Maddox was just 16 years old when he took on this gig, and he told People, "I was trying to help wherever I could."

As far as working with his mom went, Maddox said, "[she's] fun, funny, and easy to work with," adding, "She's a wonder." So, it's easy to see why he signed on to work with her again. While we're not yet sure of how Maddox is contributing to "Maria," his career is clearly on the up-and-up. "Maria" is set to head to theaters in 2024.