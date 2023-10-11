Maddox Jolie-Pitt's On-Set Photo With Angelina Suggests New Film Credit In His Future
When Angelina Jolie first became a mom at age 26 in 2002, her "entire life changed," the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker told Vogue in September. She adopted her first son, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, in Cambodia, and since then, Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have welcomed six kids into the family. In 2023, Maddox is 22 years old, and a recent photo of him and his mom hard at work proves that he's fitting perfectly into the famous family business.
As of October 2023, Jolie is filming "Maria," a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas. Jolie will be playing Callas at the end of her life in Paris in the 1970s. Filming for "Maria" is set to run through December 2023, so the behind-the-scenes image taken in early October likely comes from one of the first days of filming. By the looks of the photo of the mother-son duo on set, it seems that Maddox may be adding yet another film credit to his growing resume. With parents like Jolie and award-winning actor and producer, Brad Pitt, it's no surprise that he is being welcomed into the world of filmmaking with open arms.
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox must love working together
A recent on-set photo shows us what Angelina Jolie's relationship with her son, Maddox, is like when the pair is working together. It's unclear at this time what Maddox's role in the upcoming film "Maria" is, but the photo shows him with a microphone and wires on his person and dressed in all black, indicating that he's definitely at work on the set. This comes as no surprise since Maddox already has a few impressive film credits under his belt.
Maddox made his film debut in 2013 with an uncredited role as a zombie in his dad Brad Pitt's blockbuster, "World War Z." His first official credit is as a trainee on his parents' 2015 movie, "By the Sea." Two years later, he acted as executive producer on the film "First They Killed My Father," which Jolie co-wrote and directed. Maddox was just 16 years old when he took on this gig, and he told People, "I was trying to help wherever I could."
As far as working with his mom went, Maddox said, "[she's] fun, funny, and easy to work with," adding, "She's a wonder." So, it's easy to see why he signed on to work with her again. While we're not yet sure of how Maddox is contributing to "Maria," his career is clearly on the up-and-up. "Maria" is set to head to theaters in 2024.