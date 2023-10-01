What Angelina Jolie's Relationship With Her Son Maddox Is Like

Angelina Jolie has had a rough time of it lately. In 2016, her two-year-long marriage, and 12-year relationship, with Brad Pitt ended, and the split understandably left Jolie feeling broken. While dealing with the pressures of going through a public divorce, she fought a grueling custody battle, faced the legal drama with their divorce judge, and battled Pitt over their formerly jointly-owned winery. But there's one thing that has kept Jolie going through it all: Her six children.

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Jolie reminisced about how becoming a mom at 26 irrevocably changed her life for the better. "Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently," she said. "I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them." The Oscar winner added that she was incredibly proud that her kids had grown up to become better people than her. The "Maleficent" star also shared that she's always strived to create a sense of stability by being somebody they can rely on.

Like every mother, Jolie was proud that her kids were taking on more familial responsibilities too. Jolie's motherhood journey began with her eldest, Maddox, whom she adopted from a Cambodian orphanage. As the actor recalled to Vanity Fair, she saw several children at the orphanage but sadly didn't feel an instant connection with them. However, when Jolie laid her eyes on seven-month-old Maddox, she teared up because she immediately knew he had to be hers.