Meet Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's 4 Kids

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a blended family made up of kids Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell. The Hawn-Hudson-Russells prove that it's not DNA that makes a family; it's love. And there's a whole lot of it between them. "We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents," Oliver told Us Weekly in 2021.

And it sure seems like the admiration is mutual. "You're always proud of your kids," Kurt said in an interview with Family Entourage's Kelli Gillespie. "As they get older and, they actually take it into their livelihood and, in Kate's case, so quickly become extremely good at it." Kurt and Hawn have plenty to be proud of: Three of the kids have found success in the entertainment industry, and the fourth has enjoyed a peaceful life out of the spotlight.

Given Hawn and Kurt's combined Hollywood legacies, it shouldn't come as a surprise that almost all of their kids were drawn to acting. "We grew up going to movie sets, and so it was sort of a forgone conclusion that this is what we were all going to do, and essentially that is what we are all doing," Oliver told ET. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's kids may be nepo babies, but they've hustled hard to get where they are today.