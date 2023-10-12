Michelle Obama's Former Secret Service Agent Says What She's Really Like

What do the United States Secret Service have in common with the Kardashian family? They both like to use names that all start with the same letter. While the Kardashians went with "K," when Barack Obama was president, his entire family had Secret Service code names that started with "R" — Barack's was Renegade, Michelle's was Renaissance, Sasha was Rosebud, and Malia was Radiance.

So we know her Secret Service code name and we know a bit about Michelle and Barack's relationship from their memoirs, but we wonder what Michelle was really like behind closed doors with the people who were working to keep her and her family safe. Cory Allen is a former Secret Service agent who worked on Michelle's team, both towards the end of and after the Obama administration. He wrote a memoir titled "Breaking Free: A Saga of Self-Discovery by a Gay Secret Service Agent," in which he spilled the beans on what Michelle is really like. And we're happy to hear that she's just as personable and nice as she seems in her public appearances. In an interview for Katie Couric Media, Allen revealed that Michelle was "bubbly and genuine [...] and remained grounded coming out of office." She knew Allen by his first name and was both polite and professional. And in an interview with OFM, Allen noted that Michelle remembered his name even after he hadn't been with her team for months, so it seems clear there was a genuine connection there.