Signs Prince William Is Ready To Be King

As the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, Prince William has been in the spotlight throughout most of his life — along with his now-estranged brother, Prince Harry. In recent years, he has also started to make his own mark as a senior royal as he continues to take on a more public role following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and his appointment as the new Prince of Wales.

Now the first in line to the throne, much attention has been placed on William lately as he continues to balance his royal duties and home life with his wife, Princess Catherine, and their three young children — including the future king of England, Prince George. The family has also recently relocated to the Windsor Castle grounds where King Charles sometimes holds ceremonies and hosts public dignitaries. While the prince may not be ascending to the throne anytime soon, William has certainly been showing a lot of signs that he is ready to become king just the same.