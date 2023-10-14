Bonnie Wright's Son Has A Subtle Harry Potter Connection
Bonnie Wright signed on as Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise at the tender age of nine. Over the next decade, she would grow up before fans' eyes as her character did during the series. Now, the Hogwarts student isn't so little; in fact, she's having children of her own. However, it seems like her connection to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling persists no matter how much she ages, and it's carried on to her son.
Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo, announced the happy news of the birth of their son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, on Instagram in September 2023. In a touching caption detailing the celeb's homebirth, supported by Lococo and a birth team, the actor told fans that he had arrived on Sept. 19. "We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love," she wrote.
It wasn't long before avid Potterheads were gushing that he shares a birthday with the one and only Hermoine Granger! In the fictional series, Hermione Granger's birthdate was said to be Sept. 19, and author J.K. Rowling later confirmed the year to be 1979.
"Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! p.s. Hermione's birthday twin, I'm sure you've been told!!" said one. Another exclaimed, "The same birthday of Hermione! It's a sign!! Beautiful boy!" The congratulatory comments were also bursting with references to the "Harry Potter" books and films, including mentions of adding another Weasley to the clan and awarding the house of Gryffindor 100 points.
Will Harry Potter be a part of her son's life?
Given that "Harry Potter" was such a huge part of Bonnie Wright's life and the franchise is wildly popular, we're sure her son Elio will at least have an inkling of his mother's role in the films when he grows up. However, it's unclear just how enthusiastic Wright will be to share it with him. In an August 2023 interview with Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, "Inside You," the actor spoke about how she wasn't entirely enthused with her character Ginny Weasley's depiction in the movies.
She explained that many details from the books were left out of the movies. "Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that, that made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess," Wright said. It may have been particularly frustrating for Wright because she did encounter some backlash for her character, particularly regarding Ginny's story arc.
Still, Wright enjoyed her part enough that she said on the podcast that she is open to reprising her role should the hit play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" ever be turned into a film. In the story, her character and Harry Potter are married and have children of their own who are enrolled in Hogwarts. If her real-life son was old enough when filming happened, he would arguably be just as captivated as the rest of us with a new installment in the series.
Wright isn't the only Hogwarts alum with a child
In J.K. Rowling's fantasy world, Ginny Weasley and Harry Potter have three children after leaving Hogwarts. Not to be left out, Hermoine and Ron become a family of four when they welcome two little ones. As they say, life imitates art, and now, many of the cast members have kids of their own. Bonnie Wright joined their ranks when she welcomed baby Elio.
Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the "Harry Potter" films, revealed that he became a parent with his girlfriend Erin Darke in April 2023. He was spotted pushing his little one in a stroller shortly after, looking like a doting dad. "It's the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great," Radcliffe told Extra of his son's arrival.
A few years before Radcliffe's son was born, Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley, the brother of Wright's character), added a daughter to his family in May 2020. He and his partner since 2011, Georgia Groome, were delighted to become parents. Grint revealed to Entertainment Tonight how much he adored being a father to his little girl, Wednesday Grint. "I just find it just incredible," he said.
The other two prominent characters of the franchise, Hermione and Draco, played by Emma Watson and Tom Felton, respectively, have not had any children as far as the media knows. However, many fans are probably awaiting the day when either announces that the Potter crew is growing once more.