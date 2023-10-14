Bonnie Wright's Son Has A Subtle Harry Potter Connection

Bonnie Wright signed on as Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise at the tender age of nine. Over the next decade, she would grow up before fans' eyes as her character did during the series. Now, the Hogwarts student isn't so little; in fact, she's having children of her own. However, it seems like her connection to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling persists no matter how much she ages, and it's carried on to her son.

Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo, announced the happy news of the birth of their son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, on Instagram in September 2023. In a touching caption detailing the celeb's homebirth, supported by Lococo and a birth team, the actor told fans that he had arrived on Sept. 19. "We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love," she wrote.

It wasn't long before avid Potterheads were gushing that he shares a birthday with the one and only Hermoine Granger! In the fictional series, Hermione Granger's birthdate was said to be Sept. 19, and author J.K. Rowling later confirmed the year to be 1979.

"Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! p.s. Hermione's birthday twin, I'm sure you've been told!!" said one. Another exclaimed, "The same birthday of Hermione! It's a sign!! Beautiful boy!" The congratulatory comments were also bursting with references to the "Harry Potter" books and films, including mentions of adding another Weasley to the clan and awarding the house of Gryffindor 100 points.