How Joey Fatone Really Felt About Justin Timberlake Dropping NSYNC To Go Solo

Joey Fatone was happy for Justin Timberlake's new ventures. In fact, even though fans were surprised about Timberlake branching out with his music, Fatone was not completely caught off guard by the move. During a recent chat with Yahoo Entertainment, he shared that he and the rest of NSYNC were under the impression that Timberlake would record a few tracks and return to his group duties. However, miscommunication seemingly left NSYNC not knowing the full extent of the singer's plans.

"I was not blindsided by the breakup; I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing," Fatone revealed in the October 2023 interview. "It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together.' That's what that was."

As for Timberlake's take on the split, he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he had become tired of band life, sharing, "I was growing out of it." He'd also felt that musically, he was more dedicated than some of his bandmates. NSYNC never announced a formal separation. Instead, in 2002, they said they were taking some time off, and the men of NSYNC began exploring other opportunities. Despite such an abrupt ending, NSYNC's remaining members have supported Timberlake.