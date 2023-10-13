Sylvester Stallone Has A Massive Age Gap With His Wife Jennifer Flavin

After his previous two marriages fell apart, one with actor Sasha Czack and the other with his "Rocky IV" co-star Brigitte Nielsen, Sylvester Stallone finally found the one in his current wife, Jennifer Flavin. Their paths first crossed in 1988, when Flavin was just 19 years old. Their massive age gap didn't stop them from getting into a relationship, but it got off to a decidedly rocky start. The couple initially broke up in the early 1990s due to an affair Stallone was having with supermodel Janice Dickinson.

After finding out Dickinson had given birth to what he believed was his daughter, he sent Flavin "a six-page handwritten letter" informing her that he was leaving her, which Flavin shared with People in 1994. Just two years prior, Flavin told the outlet, "I'm not naive about what may go on when I'm not around — he's a 45-year-old man — I can't change the way he is."

She sure couldn't change Stallone's wandering eye. However, as Dickinson confirmed in her autobiography, "No Lifeguard On Duty," the child didn't turn out to be his (via The Mirror). Stallone promptly left her upon finding out, mere weeks after she gave birth. By 1995, he and Flavin had reconciled, and despite their huge age difference, they tied the knot in 1997.