Queen Camilla Lives A Really Lavish Life

Camilla, Queen Consort, has had one of the most interesting lives in royal history. She may have started out as King Charles III's lover, making headlines for their relationship in the '90s, but now, she's on the throne beside him. When she first became a household name, many royalists disliked her and favored the more doe-eyed Princess Diana. Gradually, over the years, the mother of two has managed to turn that tide and become a beloved member of the royal family.

Of course, as wife to the current monarch, Camilla lives in the lap of luxury. Not only are money troubles something that other people worry about, but she never wants for a single thing. Whether it's clothes, expensive diamonds, lavish vacations, or simply a ride in a beautiful stately car, Camilla has it all. While it's easy to think that her current lifestyle all comes down to her ties to the king, that's not exactly the case.

Even before she fell in love with Charles, Camilla wasn't exactly a commoner. She comes from a very wealthy family, and her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, was a very wealthy man. One could argue that Camilla has always been used to the finer things, which might account for her impeccable taste these days. Opulence is second nature to her, so let's take a look at Camilla's charmed existence. Others can only dream of it, but Camilla is living it.