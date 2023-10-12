We're Counting On A Lauren And Sheila Showdown As Tracey E. Bregman Crosses Over To B&B

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been serving up a new reign of terror since returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2021. Her latest rampage against the citizens of Los Angeles has included shooting her son John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and his wife Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), tampering with an alcoholic beverage to make Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) relapse, and running Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) off the road.

Thanks to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), Sheila's free and clear to start her life over, and she's ready to do so with Deacon firmly by her side. Deacon proposed to Sheila, and while she was reluctant at first, she ultimately agreed to marry him. With Forrester Creations having a fashion showdown coming up between Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Sheila's bitter enemy, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), is popping in for a surprise visit. While normally a fixture on "The Young and the Restless," Lauren — joined by Esther Valentine (Kate Linder) — is making the trip from Genoa City to Los Angeles for the fashion event, and the special crossover is likely only for a handful of episodes, so there's only a small window for she and Sheila to interact.

If there's anyone who can help shut down Sheila's changed-woman act, it's Lauren. She knows more than anyone what Sheila's capable of and a faceoff between the two is needed. "Bold" shouldn't ignore the pair's history, because it's what viewers demand.



