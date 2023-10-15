The Unexpected Parent Trap Co-Star Lisa Ann Walter Is BFFs With In Real Life

Lisa Ann Walter's character Chessy in "The Parent Trap" was the caring, intuitive, and free-spirited role model every fan of the 1998 film wished they could have in their life. This is true especially since she was juxtaposed next to the movie's villain — Meredith Blake, played by Elaine Hendrix – whose drop-dead-gorgeous-but-evil stepmother-to-be character was someone we could all rally against. So naturally, their onscreen roles were at odds throughout the film (how could we forget, "You rang?"). But in real life, nothing could be further from the truth.

That's right, our beloved Lisa Ann Walter is BFFs with Elaine Hendrix! The duo met pre-"The Parent Trap," reportedly at an event hosted by the Television Critics Association. Both women were guests as they had roles in Fox television series at the time. Hendrix recounted to Vanity Fair how Walter's comical antics instantly caught her eye. But their platonic pal affair wouldn't truly kick off until they were both cast in "The Parent Trap." Vanity Fair reports that, in total, the women filmed together for just a handful of hours. Still, thanks to the need to often redo Lohan's scenes due to the young actor playing two characters, Walter and Hendrix were practically on call together all the time.

Soon, they connected over their low-key crush on the film's leading man, Dennis Quaid, while discovering that their easy conversation and penchant for shenanigans could lead to a lifelong friendship. Fortunately, they were right.