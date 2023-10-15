Hallmark's Eric Winter And Roselyn Sanchez Had Marital Spats On Set Of A Taste Of Summer

Popular Hallmark Channel movies tend to be about on-screen romance and mischief, but sometimes these sentiments translate into behind-the-scenes action. At least that was the case for husband-and-wife duo and podcasting pair Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez, who worked together on the 2019 flick "A Taste of Summer."

According to the couple, their different working styles led to some disagreements on set. As Winter explained on the "Watch With Us" podcast (via US Weekly), his on-set antics led to the more serious Sanchez getting frustrated with him at work. "I was looking at her like, 'Why do you look like you want to kill me? We're working together, we're supposed to be falling in love!'"

Sanchez is a singer-songwriter, model, and actor known for TV shows like "Without a Trace" and "Devious Housemaids," as well as films like "Rush Hour 2" and "Act of Valor." You'll likely recognize Eric Winter from his stint as Rex Brady on "The Days of Our Lives" or his recurring role in "The Rookie." In "A Taste of Summer," the couple stars as Gabby Ferrar, a big-city sous chef who moves to a small Massachusetts town to start her own business, and Caleb Delaney, a small-town restaurant owner and single father. The two find themselves as business and competition rivals when both restaurants enter to compete in the town's Taste of Summer Food Festival.