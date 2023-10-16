Princess Charlene Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for being all kinds of glam. The Zimbabwe-born royal wears gorgeous designer clothes, carries the cutest clutches, and have you seen her tiaras? Interestingly, though, Charlene's life has not always been so glitzy. Unlike royals such as Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana — who were already born into elite European circles — Charlene's parents are far from being rich. In fact, growing up, Charlene was very middle class. Her father, Michael Wittstock, sold photocopiers, while her mother, Lynette Wittstock, made a living as a swimming instructor.

Unfortunately, though, this was not enough to make ends meet. When the family moved to South Africa, they couldn't afford to live in a safe neighborhood. As Charlene revealed in an interview for The Sunday Times, "I worry about them a lot. I worry about the fact that people break into the house and they've been robbed many times. There have been a lot of killings on our street. If you're not from a very wealthy background — and we are from a very lower middle-class income — you can't afford to live in a secure area." Reflecting on the possibility of changing these circumstances, she added, "But they wouldn't have it any other way."

Nowadays, Charlene's lifestyle is nothing like the instability of her youth. She dances at galas, organizes charity events, and hands out prizes at the Grand Prix. From mingling with celebrities to traveling by private jet, Charlene lives in the lap of luxury.