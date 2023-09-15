How Princess Charlene Has Changed So Far In 2023

Ever since she agreed to marry Prince Albert of Monaco in 2010, Princess Charlene has seemed to have a rough go of it. During her engagement to Albert, the press buzzed about the Zimbabwe-born beauty, alleging that she had tried to flee Monte Carlo three times before the wedding. Of course, Albert and Charlene's nuptials went on without a hitch. But, the princess later told The Times that she cried at the end of the ceremony, thanks to all of the media pressure.

Ten years after her controversial wedding, things for Charlene seemed to go from bad to worse. According to the Prince's Palace of Monaco, the princess developed a severe ENT infection on a trip to South Africa. As a result of this illness, she was unable to come home to Monaco for a whopping six months — and, even after she came home, she was unable to fulfill her royal duties. Soon, the princess' absence from royal life provoked suspicions that there was something wrong with Albert and Charlene's marriage. These rumors only worsened in 2022 when Charlene spent months at a health facility in Switzerland. Some European tabloids speculated that she had ditched the palace for good.

At the end of the day, though, rumors are just rumors. And, with Charlene seemingly on the mend in 2023, the Grimaldis have not hesitated to clap back against the gossip. Indeed, the year has ushered in a version of Charlene that appears stronger than ever.