The Young And The Restless Famous Feuds: Jill And Mamie
The soap opera "The Young and the Restless" has some of the most famous fighting pairs in all of daytime television, including the feuds between Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Phyllis and Sharon Collins (Sharon Case). But one of the longest-standing feuds on the show is the one between Mamie Johnson (Victoria Redd) and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton).
Mamie (then Marguerite Ray) first appeared in 1980 as the Abbott family housekeeper. Much beloved by all of the members of the Abbott family, Mamie helped John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) raise his son, Jack, and his daughters, Ashley and Traci, after their mother, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), abandoned the family. Mamie and John formed a close relationship as she worked for him, and their bond didn't sit well with his new wife, Jill. Once John married Jill, the two women were immediately at odds over everything. Threatened by her presence in the house and John's life, Jill tried everything to keep Mamie out of her business – and so the feuding began.
Jill tried to keep Mamie away from John
When John Abbott married Jill, she moved in and wanted to make sure that Mamie Johnson knew her place as the help in the house. She didn't want the housekeeper involved in her business or with her husband. Mamie didn't like Jill's attitude, but her dislike for John's new wife grew when Jill had an affair with John's son, Jack Abbott (then Terry Lester). When John found out, the shock caused him to have a stroke, leaving him incapable of caring for himself. Mamie took it upon herself to nurse John back to health and, in the process, confess her love to him. When she told him how she felt, John reciprocated her feelings before falling into a coma.
Jill was furious when she discovered that John and Mamie had revealed their feelings for one another. In an attempt to save her marriage, Jill fired Mamie as the housekeeper and wrote her a check for a million dollars if she agreed to leave Genoa City. Mamie was on the fence about her decision, but when John woke up from his coma and decided to stay with Jill, she took the check from Jill and left town.
Mamie came back with a surprise for Genoa City
Mamie Johnson returned to Genoa City in 1990 and rejoined the Abbott family, forming a close bond with Colleen Carlton, Kyle Abbott, and Abby Newman. Jill Abbott was less than impressed to see Mamie back in town and questioned her about whether she was still living off the check Jill had given her. Mamie explained to Jill that she had actually invested the money and was now living comfortably as a millionaire. She left again in 2004 to travel and see the world.
However, that was not the last time Genoa City was to see Mamie. She came back in March 2023 for the show's 50th-anniversary episode but was off the canvas again until September 2023, when she returned for a bombshell visit. Mystery has surrounded Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) since he sold his shares at Chancellor-Winters to an unknown buyer. When Mamie came to town, she revealed she was the one who bought the shares and plans to make the business successful again. Jill was again annoyed to see her enemy back in Genoa City, and with such a stake in Chancellor-Winters, no less. Despite its long history, it seems like this feud is far from over.