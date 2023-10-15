The Young And The Restless Famous Feuds: Jill And Mamie

The soap opera "The Young and the Restless" has some of the most famous fighting pairs in all of daytime television, including the feuds between Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Phyllis and Sharon Collins (Sharon Case). But one of the longest-standing feuds on the show is the one between Mamie Johnson (Victoria Redd) and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton).

Mamie (then Marguerite Ray) first appeared in 1980 as the Abbott family housekeeper. Much beloved by all of the members of the Abbott family, Mamie helped John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) raise his son, Jack, and his daughters, Ashley and Traci, after their mother, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), abandoned the family. Mamie and John formed a close relationship as she worked for him, and their bond didn't sit well with his new wife, Jill. Once John married Jill, the two women were immediately at odds over everything. Threatened by her presence in the house and John's life, Jill tried everything to keep Mamie out of her business – and so the feuding began.