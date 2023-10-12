B&B Newcomer Romy Park Is More Than A Talented Actor

When Luna (Lisa Yamada) first came to "The Bold and the Beautiful," it was evident that she was withholding a megawatt secret from the Forrester family, particularly Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his grandson, RJ (Joshua Huffman). It wasn't long before Luna was slinking off-screen, having secret conversations with someone – her blacklisted mother, Poppy. While Poppy is a disgrace to her family, the actor behind the role, Romy Park, is anything but.

Park is an actor, writer, and producer who studied at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and has multiple years of industry experience. Before appearing in "B&B," she had guest roles in several shows, including "The Rookie: Feds" and "Ghost Whisperer." However, in addition to her acting prowess, Park has excelled in several other areas, diving into the world of dance and professional podcasting.

Even though her character's backstory remains a mystery to "Bold" viewers, there's clearly more to Park than meets the eye.