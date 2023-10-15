Why Robert Pattinson Doesn't Talk About His Romance With Suki Waterhouse

As one of the most recognizable actors of our time and the idol of perhaps the biggest teenage fandom to have ever existed, it's no surprise that Robert Pattinson's love life is of much interest to his fans. Ever since he became a global phenomenon with his performance as Edward Cullen in "The Twilight Saga," Pattinson has had his relationships metaphorically scrutinized under a microscope.

If you were around in 2009, you would have heard the sound of millions of "Twilight" fans squealing in unison. This was the year that Pattinson and his costar Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) were rumored to have started dating, as confirmed by "The Twilight Saga" director Catherine Hardwicke (per E! News). The public was privy to seemingly all the ups and downs of that relationship and Pattinson's one that followed with singer FKA Twigs.

Since then, Pattinson has been more on the private side when it comes to his romantic partners. He's now in a long-term relationship with model and actor Suki Waterhouse, though most of us didn't realize it until their appearance together at the 2023 Met Gala. Pattinson has made it a point to keep his romance with Waterhouse under wraps, and after reading his reason why, you might find yourself agreeing with his choice.