The Horrible Way Victoria Beckham Was Treated While Pregnant

The '90s might be long gone, but for Victoria Beckham, times haven't exactly changed. When her husband, David Beckham, appeared on "The River Cafe Table 4" podcast, in 2022, the iconic footballer detailed how he found joy in sharing great food with his loved ones, but he was, unfortunately, unable to do so with his wife because she follows a strict diet consisting of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. In a subsequent episode, Victoria revealed that salt on toast was her go-to comfort food.

The internet didn't receive this information too kindly, with commentators suggesting it pointed to an eating disorder. However, the former Spice Girl clarified to Grazia magazine that she prioritizes health over restrictions. "It's not about being a certain size. It's about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are," she explained. "I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out."

But social media still wasn't convinced, and over the years, people have found it hard to believe that Victoria doesn't suffer from anorexia, partly because of the horrible way the media has treated her throughout her career, especially through her pregnancies. After Victoria welcomed her firstborn, Brooklyn, via Cesarean section in 1999, tabloids slammed her, body-shamed her, and called the fashion designer "too posh to push." At the time, she stayed silent, presumably because there was no way the fashion designer could win against the media's scathing remarks. But, in 2023, she finally broke her silence on the matter.