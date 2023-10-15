Why Rose McGowan Once Slammed Natalie Portman Over A Cape

Rose McGowan, perhaps best recognized by most millennials as Paige Matthews from the beloved fantasy series "Charmed," has evolved into a fervent advocate for social justice after largely stepping away from Hollywood. She set up the #ROSEARMY initiative, a social media campaign dedicated to promoting empowerment, equality, and justice, which gained public traction amid the #MeToo movement. Prompting women to share their experiences of sexual harassment and assault, #MeToo became a powerful catalyst for a collective call to action and cultural change.

Speaking with Thought Economics, McGowan emphasized the need for a platform like hers, asserting, "Society needs to push back at those abusing power; why should anyone be allowed to abuse, whether they have power or not? It just doesn't make sense." However, the "Grindhouse" star once slammed fellow actor Natalie Portman quite hard over her 2020 Oscars ensemble, even labeling Portman a fake activist. McGowan wasn't critiquing the entire ensemble, as her activism doesn't extend to fashion, but rather a specific element of Portman's Oscars outfit — a cape.

McGowan took to her Facebook account to share a lengthy post about Portman, calling out her fellow A-lister for trying to appear more virtuous than she truly was. Soon after posting, McGowan regretted her outburst, even though, surprisingly, Portman agreed with her.