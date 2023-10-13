Bryan Dattilo Brings Lucas Horton Back To Days Of Our Lives

Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) is his own worst enemy on "Days of Our Lives." In order to win back the love of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Lucas kidnapped Sami and framed her husband EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel) for it. Lucas rescued her, getting the reaction he wanted by being hailed as a hero, but soon the guy felt so guilty over his impulsive actions that he started drinking heavily — so much so that he blacked out one night, only to awaken the next day with a wound on his hand.

Unfortunately for him, the night prior was when Abigail Horton (Marci Miller) was murdered and Lucas worried that he was the culprit. Eventually, Abby's widower Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was pushing to find out who killed his wife and learned of Lucas' misdeed.

In a typical soap opera confrontation, just as Lucas' dream was finally coming true and he and Sami had walked down the aisle to get married on the July 13 episode, Chad interrupted the ceremony and demanded answers from Lucas. He had no recourse but to confess that he was the one who'd kidnapped Sami. Of course, she dumped him right then and there.

Lucas was cleared of the murder charge; however, he ended up in the slammer for the kidnapping, and that's where he's been ever since. Lucas was seen in prison earlier in a 2023 episode, and now the October 16 issue of Soap Opera Digest reports that Chad will be visiting him there.