Bryan Dattilo Brings Lucas Horton Back To Days Of Our Lives
Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) is his own worst enemy on "Days of Our Lives." In order to win back the love of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Lucas kidnapped Sami and framed her husband EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel) for it. Lucas rescued her, getting the reaction he wanted by being hailed as a hero, but soon the guy felt so guilty over his impulsive actions that he started drinking heavily — so much so that he blacked out one night, only to awaken the next day with a wound on his hand.
Unfortunately for him, the night prior was when Abigail Horton (Marci Miller) was murdered and Lucas worried that he was the culprit. Eventually, Abby's widower Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was pushing to find out who killed his wife and learned of Lucas' misdeed.
In a typical soap opera confrontation, just as Lucas' dream was finally coming true and he and Sami had walked down the aisle to get married on the July 13 episode, Chad interrupted the ceremony and demanded answers from Lucas. He had no recourse but to confess that he was the one who'd kidnapped Sami. Of course, she dumped him right then and there.
Lucas was cleared of the murder charge; however, he ended up in the slammer for the kidnapping, and that's where he's been ever since. Lucas was seen in prison earlier in a 2023 episode, and now the October 16 issue of Soap Opera Digest reports that Chad will be visiting him there.
Clyde Weston could get Lucas embroiled in trouble
On "Days of Our Lives," in some of the few times we've seen Lucas Horton in prison, he's interacted with supervillain Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and criminal Clyde Weston (James Read).
On the March 16 episode, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) went to visit Lucas in prison to break the bad news that his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), had died due to the actions of the nefarious Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). (Don't worry, she soon came back from the dead!) Lucas admitted that he was torn up over not only losing Sami but now his mother. He felt ashamed for his actions and speculated that Roman was mad at him. Roman stated that he was, but telling Lucas the news would honor Kate.
Michael Fairman TV reported that both Lucas and Clyde will be returning on October 16 and 17. Fairman posted the article on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 12, and one giddy fan gleefully responded with, "Oh goodie!! I can't wait for Lucas to come back!!" Now that it's reported Chad DiMera will also be visiting him, Soap Dirt speculated that it could be a portent that Lucas may be out of jail soon, and may also give Chad advice on his love life with Stephanie Johnson (Shelley Hennig).
It'll also be interesting to see how the two interact, as well as to find out if the dastardly Clyde ropes Lucas into any more trouble!