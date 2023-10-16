Julianne Hough's Ex-Husband Is Still Best Friends With Her Brother Derek

Dance superstar Julianna Hough and Brooks Laich, a Canadian ice hockey player, were married from 2017 to November 2020 (with their divorce finalized in 2022). During their three-year marriage, it was clear that Julianne wasn't the only Hough with an affinity for Laich. Her brother, Derek Hough, struck up a lasting friendship with the professional athlete. Despite Julianne and Laich calling it quits, the bro-best friends aren't so eager to go their separate ways.

When a source revealed to Us Weekly that Derek wasn't planning to cut Laichs out of his life following the split and that he still felt brotherly toward both Julianne and his previous brother-in-law, he must have meant it because the boys are still thick as thieves. When Derek and Hayley Erbert shared their first kiss as husband and wife in August 2023, Laich was standing next to Derek as a member of his groom's party. As is customary, Erbert chose her new sister-in-law, Julianne, to be one of her bridesmaids. The former Mr. and Mrs. Laich were seen posing for wedding photos, separated by almost every other member of the wedding party.

It was a very obvious indicator that Derek is still best friends with his sister's ex, but the wedding certainly wasn't the first time the ex-brothers-in-law had gotten together.