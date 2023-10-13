Body Language Expert Breaks Down Meghan & Kate's Tense Interaction At The Queen's Funeral
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton aren't exactly the closest sister-in-laws. There was the alleged 2018 fallout over Princess Charlotte's dress for Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding. Tensions were also rumored to mount when Meghan and Harry relocated to the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, further away from Kate and Prince William.
It appears that a significant portion of the women's problems has been caused by the brothers' estrangement, which is thought to be because of Harry's relationship with Meghan as she hasn't been scared to break a few royal rules. No matter the root of the conflict, all eyes were on Meghan and Kate's encounter during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19, 2022, and social media is still debating whether or not there was tension when the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales came face to face.
In October 2023, a clip re-emerged on TikTok that shows Meghan subtly tapping Kate's hand as she and Harry move toward their seats during the ceremony. While the motion appeared innocent, a sound clip of MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This" was placed over the video, insinuating that Kate may not have wanted Meghan touching her hand. As fans debated in the comment section about the severity of the act, The List has tapped Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," to get down to the bottom of what may have really been going on.
There appeared to be some tension between Kate and Meghan
@star2810.mt
#meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #royals #princesskate #royalfamily #lol♬ nhạc nền - Star 💥
It is understandable that there would be some awkwardness when Meghan Markle is around, considering the numerous claims she has made against the Royal family since leaving Britain. As a biracial woman with a Black mother, Meghan has previously detailed the racism she encountered after marrying Harry. She has also mentioned that her first meeting with Kate was awkward, as Meghan went for a casual greeting and Kate seemed to be used to more formal behavior. Therefore, it's not surprising Kate was not exactly warm and fuzzy during their run-in at Queen Elizabeth II's homegoing services, as Jess Ponce III pointed out.
"Kate Middleton's hand was on the pew as Harry and Meghan approached, but she quickly moved back to allow the couple into the row. As they approached, Meghan reached her hand forward, briefly touching Kate's arm. There were two motions happening simultaneously: Kate moving back and Meghan moving forward. Can you say awkward? It was an odd connection or rather missed connection," the author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within" explained. Other body language experts have shared similar opinions, which could be an indicator that Meghan and Kate haven't exactly made amends, as some believe.
Meghan may have been trying to make peace with Kate
Despite still not being on the best of terms, at least a year before Queen Elizabeth II's death, Meghan Markle had reached out to her estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The hope was to reportedly ease the strain between them during that 2021 talk. Sources have claimed across multiple outlets that Prince Harry is also looking to resolve the problems. If this is truly the case, then Meghan gently touching Kate's hand could have been a gateway to making that reconciliation happen.
"Was this an olive branch from Meghan? Most likely. It was a subtle sign of affection," Jess Ponce III theorized. However, those wanting to see the women reunite should not get their hopes up, as it merely could have been a way to comfort Middleton during the somber moment. "Given the brevity of the situation, it is not uncommon for people to reach out a hand, literally, to those grieving," Ponce added, also pointing out that Middleton did not return the gesture and instead continued to back up as Harry and Markle moved toward their seats.
The way Ponce sees it, there was likely more behind what the seconds-long video displayed. However, we might never fully understand their mentalities at the moment. Given the length of time both parties have been engaged in a dispute, a quick hand touch might not be the solution to their challenges.