Body Language Expert Breaks Down Meghan & Kate's Tense Interaction At The Queen's Funeral

It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton aren't exactly the closest sister-in-laws. There was the alleged 2018 fallout over Princess Charlotte's dress for Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding. Tensions were also rumored to mount when Meghan and Harry relocated to the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, further away from Kate and Prince William.

It appears that a significant portion of the women's problems has been caused by the brothers' estrangement, which is thought to be because of Harry's relationship with Meghan as she hasn't been scared to break a few royal rules. No matter the root of the conflict, all eyes were on Meghan and Kate's encounter during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19, 2022, and social media is still debating whether or not there was tension when the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales came face to face.

In October 2023, a clip re-emerged on TikTok that shows Meghan subtly tapping Kate's hand as she and Harry move toward their seats during the ceremony. While the motion appeared innocent, a sound clip of MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This" was placed over the video, insinuating that Kate may not have wanted Meghan touching her hand. As fans debated in the comment section about the severity of the act, The List has tapped Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," to get down to the bottom of what may have really been going on.