How Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Planning To Make Amends With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after the announcement they would receive the Ripple of Hope Award. On October 11, Kerry Kennedy tweeted: "I'm so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year's [Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights] #ROH laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on December 6. According to People, the timing of Harry and Meghan's award could not be better as the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for the second annual Earthshot prize event around the same time.

According to a press release, the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award honors "exemplary leaders" who demonstrate "an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights." Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will receive the award along with others, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, praised the former royal couple more, saying, "The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world."

Royal watchers hope to witness another Prince William and Prince Harry reunion, with the two award events so close together. And Kate is reportedly planning to make amends with Meghan during the visit as well.