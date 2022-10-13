How Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Planning To Make Amends With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after the announcement they would receive the Ripple of Hope Award. On October 11, Kerry Kennedy tweeted: "I'm so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year's [Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights] #ROH laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on December 6. According to People, the timing of Harry and Meghan's award could not be better as the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for the second annual Earthshot prize event around the same time.
According to a press release, the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award honors "exemplary leaders" who demonstrate "an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights." Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will receive the award along with others, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, praised the former royal couple more, saying, "The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world."
Royal watchers hope to witness another Prince William and Prince Harry reunion, with the two award events so close together. And Kate is reportedly planning to make amends with Meghan during the visit as well.
Kate wants to heal rift with Meghan for family reasons
Catherine, Princess of Wales, wants to mend fences with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, according to Us Weekly. A palace insider told Us Weekly, "Once Kate and William's Boston plans are set in stone, she's planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift." The royal source told the outlet that the Princess of Wales wants to heal the rift because Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II "would've wanted" the feud to end. The 40-year-old royal and mom of three is singing a much different tune from a few weeks ago!
Page Six reported Kate was shooting "icy glares" at Meghan when they did their Windsor walkabout with their husbands after the queen died. The outlet reported that body language expert Katia Loisal said Prince William made an effort to be nice to Meghan, but the body language guru noted that Catherine, Princess of Wales was staring at Meghan like she wanted to "freeze out" her sister-in-law. "On numerous occasions, Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn't reciprocated," Loisal explained and noted the new princess seemed to "look through" the Duchess of Sussex. But despite the "mean girl" staring a few weeks ago, royal watchers are crossing their fingers that the royals will make up.
Kate rose above the criticism of Prince William's friends, so maybe she can rise above the feud.