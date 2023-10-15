5 Perfect Hallmark Mystery Movies For A Cozy Saturday Night

On some Saturday nights, there's nothing quite as satisfying as snuggling up with a captivating mystery movie or two. The allure of the thriller genre is unparalleled — it's more enthralling than romance or drama, yet not as intense or frightening as your typical horror films. When seeking that perfect blend of suspense and comfort, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is the ultimate destination.

As one of Hallmark Media's three channels, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries boasts an extensive collection of the network's original movies, all featuring mysterious and intriguing storylines. These five are our favorites for a Saturday night in, so get your cozy on.

If you're in the mood for a spine-chilling island atmosphere combined with murder-solving, dive into "Mystery Island" and "A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery." For those craving something a bit unconventional, "The Cases of Mystery Lane" and "Family History Mysteries: Buried Past" promise a unique twist to the art of solving mysteries. And for fans of classic Hallmark charm, the prequel to the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series, titled "Something New," delivers a satisfying full-circle moment for this beloved series.