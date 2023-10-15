5 Perfect Hallmark Mystery Movies For A Cozy Saturday Night
On some Saturday nights, there's nothing quite as satisfying as snuggling up with a captivating mystery movie or two. The allure of the thriller genre is unparalleled — it's more enthralling than romance or drama, yet not as intense or frightening as your typical horror films. When seeking that perfect blend of suspense and comfort, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is the ultimate destination.
As one of Hallmark Media's three channels, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries boasts an extensive collection of the network's original movies, all featuring mysterious and intriguing storylines. These five are our favorites for a Saturday night in, so get your cozy on.
If you're in the mood for a spine-chilling island atmosphere combined with murder-solving, dive into "Mystery Island" and "A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery." For those craving something a bit unconventional, "The Cases of Mystery Lane" and "Family History Mysteries: Buried Past" promise a unique twist to the art of solving mysteries. And for fans of classic Hallmark charm, the prequel to the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series, titled "Something New," delivers a satisfying full-circle moment for this beloved series.
1. Mystery Island
The 2023 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries production, "Mystery Island," provides an excellent opportunity to cozy up on the couch when the weather takes a turn. Although the film is set on a fictional tropical island (director Nicholas Humphries revealed in an interview with Pepper Tree Villa that it was filmed in Panama), there's little lightness to its storyline, and the movie emanates an encompassing, gloomy atmosphere.
Starring Elizabeth Henstridge as Emilia Priestly, a police-employed psychiatrist, and Charlie Weber as Jason Trent, the local detective, the plot revolves around a group of individuals invited to Mystery Island, a resort crafted to fully immerse guests in a murder-mystery experience. Things take a turn for the worse when a real murder occurs, prompting Emilia and Charlie to use their investigative skills to unravel the case, knowing the culprit must be among the island's guests.
If you're spending your Saturday night at home, "Mystery Island" is the ideal choice of entertainment, offering a captivating blend of mystery, suspense, and a touch of romance, of course. Embrace your inner detective and join the brilliant Hallmark cast on their journey to find out who has taken the game too far.
2. A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
"A Martha's Vineyard Mystery" is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series featuring Y2K heartthrob Jesse Metcalfe and television star Sarah Lind. Among the four movies in the series, its 2020 installment, "A Beautiful Place to Die," stands out as our favorite. Serving as the series opener, it introduces Metcalfe as Jeff Jackson, a retired detective seeking a tranquil life in Martha's Vineyard after being forced to leave his previous job due to an injury. However, his plans for serenity are disrupted when a body washes ashore in the picturesque town.
Teaming up with the local medical examiner and his old friend, Zee Madieras (played by Lind), Jeff becomes entangled in the investigation. In classic Hallmark Movies & Mysteries fashion, the tense storyline intertwines with romance as sparks fly between the two. Set against the backdrop of a captivating but somewhat dreary island town, the series' inaugural movie masterfully creates an atmosphere filled with suspense and tension, adding layers to the narrative.
If you find yourself captivated by the plentiful intrigue in "A Beautiful Place to Die," there are three more sequels to watch: "Riddled With Deceit," "Ships in the Night," and "Poisoned in Paradise." So, fans of mystery, romance, and coastal charm — this Hallmark series has a lot to offer!
3. The Cases of Mystery Lane
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries delivers another 2023 mystery gem with "The Cases of Mystery Lane," an unconventional thriller meant for Saturday night viewing (bonus points for a rainy evening). Diverging from island settings, this film opts for a more urban backdrop while presenting the unique dynamic of a married couple teaming up to unravel a murder staged as a suicide.
Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell take on the roles of Birdie and Alden Case, a young couple grappling with marital challenges. On the brink of divorce, Alden, aspiring to become a private investigator, finds himself involved in investigating the apparent suicide of Birdie's boss. Convinced that the case was a murder, the duo teams up to pursue leads, inadvertently growing closer in the process. Infused with witty humor, the film deviates from the typical thriller's constant sense of dread while still managing to keep the audience guessing what's about to happen next.
Spouses tackling murder scenes? Please sign us up, Hallmark. "The Cases of Mystery Lane" is a refreshing take on mystery and romance by the network, and we're hoping it will be turned into a series as Birdie and Alden seem to have a knack for solving crimes.
4. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New
The "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series, a hallmark of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries since its debut in 2015, originally featured Candace Cameron Bure as its titular character in 18 films. Bure, a long-standing figure at the network, left the Hallmark Channel in 2022, but the beloved mystery series continued. Skyler Samuels took over the role of Aurora in the 2023 prequel movie, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New," an installment that delves into Aurora's crime-solving origin story.
Despite Bure's absence, Samuels brilliantly filled in her shoes, and "Something New" surpassed many of its predecessors in the franchise. The movie provides a compelling insight into Aurora's experiences before she embraced a full-time amateur detective role, fully immersing you in her journey. The plot gets intriguing when Aurora's best friend's stalker meets an untimely demise, and Aurora realizes it's the perfect opportunity to employ her love for true crime in real life.
For those unfamiliar with the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" franchise, starting from the very beginning is now a unique possibility. Nonetheless, even for diehard fans of the series, "Something New" provides a compelling Saturday evening watch, creating an almost behind-the-scenes experience with our favorite mystery solver.
5. Family History Mysteries: Buried Past
"Family History Mysteries: Buried Past" stands out as an underrated gem within the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 2023 lineup, showcasing a unique approach to the thriller genre that sets it apart. Starring Janel Parrish and Niall Matter, the storyline delves into a family mystery that deviates from the thriller-typical murder-centric plots.
Parrish takes on the role of Sophie McClure, a genealogist determined to unravel a family enigma by locating the absent father of her ailing best friend. Conveniently, her journey leads her to reconnect with Jackson (played by Matter), her former love interest and the twin brother of her best friend. Together, they embark on a quest to find the brothers' father, encountering a web of unanswered questions along the way as they simultaneously delve into the investigation of Sophie's adoption.
The film's somber ambiance is skillfully enhanced by the fall setting in Canada (the shooting was done in Ottawa, according to Heavy), providing the ideal backdrop for a mystery that unravels a family's hidden past, all while offering a captivating onscreen chemistry between Parrish and Matter. If you're in search of a gripping mystery that combines intrigue with a hint of romance, "Buried Past" is the perfect choice for a cozy Saturday night at home.