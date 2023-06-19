Skyler Samuels Didn't Consult Candace Cameron Bure Before Taking Over As Aurora Teagarden
There's a new Aurora Teagarden in the small town of Lawrenceton, and her name is Skyler Samuels. But instead of solving mind-boggling mysteries, as the mega sleuth librarian is famous for doing, this new Aurora is leaving a new mystery for viewers to scratch their heads over. The actress revealed that she didn't bother to consult with the original Aurora Teagarden, Candace Cameron Bure, and fans of the series are on the case to figure out why.
Many actors taking over a beloved role will sit down and go over some key points about the character with the original actor. That's not what happened between Samuels, the new Aurora Teagarden, and Candace Cameron Bure, the actress who originally played the homebrewed detective on the Hallmark Channel.
According to Samuels, there's no real mystery to solve as to why she didn't look to Bure for help with the role. Talking to People Magazine, Samuels explained, "For us, it was really important that the new Aurora was a reimagining of that character so that she was still very much her own." She just wants her performance to stand on its own merits.
Why there could be bad blood between Hallmark and Candace Cameron Bure
The role of the charming and intelligent Aurora Teagarden was originally played by Candace Cameron Bure, the longtime queen of television. She's been playing fan-favorite roles since she was a child, with most people recognizing her as lovable teen D.J. from "Full House." She's also a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel and, since 2008, she's starred in a number of the family-friendly brand's movies and shows. After more than 14 years working with the company, Bure parted ways with the Hallmark Channel and began working with Great American Channels, according to The Today Show. In a statement addressing the split, Bure wrote, "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."
Although Hallmark responded cordially to losing one of its most well-known stars — they thanked Bure for her hard work — we're beginning to wonder if there couldn't be a little bad blood between the two. Bure doesn't seem to be involved at all in the revived "Aurora" franchise, as Skyler Samuels' admittance that she didn't seek out guidance from Bure could indicate. Throw in the fact that GAC has expressed its desire to renew the series over on its network, and there's potential for a riff.
Samuels is excited about her new role
Skyler Samuels may be a new face in the fan-favorite book-turned-Hallmark series, but she has years of experience acting in TV shows. Fans will recognize her from her early roles on the Disney Channel, including the parts she played in "That's So Raven" and "Wizards of Waverly Place." The actress and model is known for playing in films and shows targeting mainly teenagers and young adults, but now she's branching out into something slightly different with her lead role in the prequel movie "Aurora Teagarden: Something New." According to her socials, she couldn't be any more excited about the direction her career is going with her latest part.
In March, Samuels took to Instagram to reveal she was set to take over the role of Aurora Teagarden from Candace Cameron Bure. She shared a photo from an article headlined "New 'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries' Movie, Minus Candace Cameron Bure, Ordered at Hallmark — Meet the New Aurora!" The photo showed Samuels and Bure side by side. "So excited to be joining the mysterious and fun world of Aurora Teagarden," the actress captioned the photo. "Let the mystery solving begin!"