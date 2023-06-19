Skyler Samuels Didn't Consult Candace Cameron Bure Before Taking Over As Aurora Teagarden

There's a new Aurora Teagarden in the small town of Lawrenceton, and her name is Skyler Samuels. But instead of solving mind-boggling mysteries, as the mega sleuth librarian is famous for doing, this new Aurora is leaving a new mystery for viewers to scratch their heads over. The actress revealed that she didn't bother to consult with the original Aurora Teagarden, Candace Cameron Bure, and fans of the series are on the case to figure out why.

Many actors taking over a beloved role will sit down and go over some key points about the character with the original actor. That's not what happened between Samuels, the new Aurora Teagarden, and Candace Cameron Bure, the actress who originally played the homebrewed detective on the Hallmark Channel.

According to Samuels, there's no real mystery to solve as to why she didn't look to Bure for help with the role. Talking to People Magazine, Samuels explained, "For us, it was really important that the new Aurora was a reimagining of that character so that she was still very much her own." She just wants her performance to stand on its own merits.