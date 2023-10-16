What Really Happened With Lizzy Savetsky's RHONYC Ousting?

The following article includes allegations of antisemitism.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 has been filled with drama since the new cast debuted in July 2023. Bravo newcomer Brynn Whitfield has been at the center of several of the conflicts. She battled it out with Erin Lichy in the third episode during their Hampton getaway and had a falling out with former close pal Sai De Silva during filming. Needless to say, Whitfield's outspokenness hasn't always sat right with her castmates. One incident in particular was said to be so severe that Lizzy Savetsky, an original member of the "RHONYC" revamp, stepped away from the series before it even aired.

Savetsky, a matchmaker and mom of three, seemed initially thrilled to join the show. She was once a "Real Housewives of Dallas" hopeful, but once that show was scrapped, she moved to the Big Apple and was eventually asked to become one of the NYC Housewives. Sadly, her experience was less than favorable, and things reportedly came to a head during a nasty spat with Whitfield that was rooted in racism and antisemitism, leading to Savetsky's "Housewives" career ending before it could begin.