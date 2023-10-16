What Really Happened Behind The Scenes Of Roman And Marlena's First DAYS Wedding?

Roman Brady (previously Wayne Northrop and now Josh Taylor) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) are two of the most beloved characters on "Days of Our Lives." Even though their relationship didn't work out, their friendship is a treat to watch on the soap.

Marlena's been married various times during her stay in Salem, many of those times to the love of her life, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), but it was her wedding to Roman in the early 1980s that had some drama going on behind the camera.

Marlena and Roman first met when she was being stalked by the Salem Strangler and Roman was the detective on the case. He arrested the serial killer as he and Marlena fell in love. They got married, and it was hailed as one of Marlena's best weddings; however, behind the scenes, it was a different story. The actor who played Roman at the time, Wayne Northrop, was suffering from a rash caused by poison oak while they were filming the wedding scenes. Perhaps it wasn't such a happy affair after all.