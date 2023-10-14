Mary Lou Retton's Daughters Are All Grown Up And Gorgeous

To the world, Mary Lou Retton is an Olympic athlete, author, and television celebrity. To Shayla Schrepfer and her sisters McKenna Kelley, Skyla Kelley, and Emma Kelley, she's just mom, and she's in the biggest competition of her life. In a spotfund page, McKenna shared that Retton has been in the ICU for several days battling a "very rare form of pneumonia" that at one point had her relying on machines to breathe. The sisters have asked for prayers, donations, and support for their mother, with whom they share not only a strong physical resemblance but also an innate athletic ability. All four of Retton's daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Shannon Kelley, have competed in gymnastics, and while none have gone all the way to the Olympics, they have enjoyed success and count their mother among their biggest cheerleaders. In an interview with LSU's Tiger Rag, McKenna, who competed at the highest level of all four girls, spoke about the words her mother shared with her before competitions. "To me it's always 'good luck, you got this, I love you.'"

It's that unconditional love and unwavering support that makes Retton the best kind of "medal-ing" mom. In an interview with Parade, Retton said about her young girls, "I just want them to know that I'm proud of them no matter what, whether they're gymnasts or not, just because they're human." Now that they're all grown up, Retton's daughters have given their mom many reasons to continue to be proud.