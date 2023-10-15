What The Cast Of Ugly Betty Looks Like Today

"Ugly Betty" was by no means America Ferrera's entrance into Hollywood — the actor had already made a name for herself thanks to her role in the film adaptation of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" (and '00s Disney Channel fans will remember Ferrera for her part in "Gotta Kick It Up"). But her titular role on the sitcom as Betty, an eager and earnest young writer with dreams of one day publishing her own magazine cemented her place in the entertainment industry. After "Ugly Betty" ended, Ferrera continued acting in television and film, eventually becoming part of the cast of the 2015 comedy series "Superstore."

In 2023, Ferrera garnered a new crop of fans thanks to her part in the "Barbie" movie, particularly because the monologue she delivers near the end of the film sums up what it's like to be a woman in the modern world. "It hits deep. It's just true, and so it's very personal. But I don't know any woman who it's not true for. And then I think on that level, it made it feel like a big responsibility to get it right," Ferrera said in an interview with The Associated Press about her speech in the film.