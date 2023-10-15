Piper Laurie, Children Of A Lesser God Actor, Dead At 91

Actress Piper Laurie, best known for her roles in "Children of a Lesser God," "Twin Peaks," and "Carrie," has died at the age of 91.

Her rep, Marion Rosenberg, said that while Laurie wasn't battling any particular healthy condition, she was progressively becoming more unwell over the past several months and that she passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, October 14. "Ms. Laurie passed away this morning in Los Angeles. She basically died of old age," Rosenberg told People, describing the star to Variety as "a beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time."

Laurie, real name Rosetta Jacobs, was born in Detroit on January 22, 1932, and was scouted at her Los Angeles high school by Universal-International — now Universal Studios — who signed her onto a $ 250-a-week contract when she was only 17 years old. A popular actress in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her career spanned over half a century and included dozens of movies and TV shows.