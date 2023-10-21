Former DWTS Winner Brooke Burke Wanted To Romance Derek Hough, Even Though She Was Taken

During Brooke Burke's early days on "Dancing with the Stars," having a love affair with Derek Hough was the furthest thing from her mind. If you were watching in 2008, you can certainly recall the frustration between Brooke and the veteran dancer as the show kicked off.

The combativeness in their relationship wasn't caused by a simple clash of opposing personalities. Brooke has stated that both she and Hough had a lot going on behind the scenes that contributed to their rehearsal arguments. On Cheryl Burke's podcast, Brooke explained that Hough was working hard at night to release a music album while she was busy caring for her new baby, who was just three months old at the time. Brooke was also suffering from a pulled hamstring and disrupted tendon, making practice even more unbearable. "I was fried," Brooke confessed. "Up all night, training all day ... so my body was, like, depleted. I was also hormonal."

Professional help was called in. "We went to this life coach therapy session," Brooke told Cheryl. "And I was surprised that it never aired because I thought it was super real and super valuable." During their couple's therapy session, Brooke says she and Derek received some very valuable advice that would prove pivotal in their partnership moving forward. "You have to meet each other with honesty," she remembered their therapist telling them. Brooke further elaborated by adding, "Because when you're honest with someone ... there's something amazing that happens when you meet someone with truth and honesty."