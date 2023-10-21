A Look At The Complicated IRL Relationship Between Y&R's Courtney Hope & Mark Grossman

"The Young and the Restless" actors Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) are two of the hottest stars in the daytime television world. Before she made her way to Genoa City, Sally was the resident villain on "The Bold and the Beautiful" (as detailed by Soaps in Depth), while Adam has a bad guy reputation on "Y&R," too. In 2021, Grossman told Soap Opera Digest that he definitely did his research on his character before he took up the role. He told the publication, "I think Adam is a great character because he's not a bad guy through and through. He's just prone to doing shady things but he has a lot of redeeming qualities, even though many people would still consider him a villain."

Well, with two very hot and single people sharing screen time together, it came as no surprise when Sally and Adam started to get up close and personal and shared their first kiss together back in 2021 (according to Soap Opera Spy). But it's Hope and Grossman's real-life relationship that has certainly turned some heads, too. The two actors managed to have such a quiet, off-the-radar romance that fans still don't know when they began it, or when they even broke things off for that matter.