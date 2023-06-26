How Y&R's Courtney Hope Prepared For The Heartbreaking Loss Of Sally's Baby

Soap operas are really great at presenting dramas that are so captivating, they can leave the audience in tears. That's exactly what happened on "The Young and the Restless" when Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) had to make the impossible decision to choose between the life of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) or that of their unborn baby. Sally's boyfriend is also Adam's brother, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), but he was dealing with a horrific conundrum of his own as villain Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) was forcing him to choose between the life of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), or their daughter Faith Newman (Reylyn Caster). As a result, Adam was left by himself to make the difficult choice, and he chose to save Sally's life. When Sally awoke and learned of what happened, she was beyond angry at Adam for letting their baby die.

Hope is no stranger to real-world pain, either. While her highly publicized break up with "General Hospital" star Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) doesn't even compare to losing one's child, the actress still found the courage to open up about it to her fans. She also recently sent love to grieving parents everywhere after portraying Sally's heartbreaking loss on Instagram, and was touched by the outpouring of viewers who could relate to her character's tragic situation.

Now, Hope has taken time to discuss preparing for the scene where she learned her baby died, and the subsequent stress she endured after shooting it.