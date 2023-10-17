Inside Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley's Relationship

When things between Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley were good, they seemed great. She bragged about her husband on the very first episode of "Selling Sunset," telling the camera, "My husband is Justin Hartley, maybe you've heard of him? He's on a show 'This Is Us.' I love him to death." She supported her husband in the media, too, telling Us Weekly, "I'm his biggest fan." She didn't even mind that her hunky husband had legions of other fans, fans who were no doubt jealous of her. "I get a kick out of when people see how great he is," she said. "I see it as a positive because he really is."

They had been together for five years when Stause started on "Selling Sunset." By the middle of Season 3, however, it was all over. What seemed like a storybook romance had come to an end. "Now I can see that what happened was a gift," Stause wrote in her memoir "Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work." She added, "More than once, I swore I would not let my love life become tabloid fodder again, but you can see how well that turned out."

So, how did they get here? Read on for a look inside Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's relationship, from their initial meeting to how both sides of the couple managed to move on in the aftermath of their painful breakup.