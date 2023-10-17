A Look Back At The Affair Rumors That Almost Tore David & Victoria Beckham Apart

The reports of David Beckham and Rebecca Loos seeing one another hit the news cycle in April 2004. Loos had conducted an interview with Sky TV and didn't hold back with her revelations about Beckham, who'd already fired her by this time (via Daily Mail). Per her account, she and the soccer star grew close towards the end of 2003 while he was playing for Real Madrid, while Victoria Beckham and the couple's two children remained in England. At the time, Loos worked in sports public relations, which is how she ended up as Beckham's assistant. In her role, the two spent quite a bit of time together, and after a night out with friends, things turned sexual.

"I couldn't wait to be alone with him, and I knew he felt the same. We dropped off the other two people in the car and started kissing quite passionately all the way back to the hotel," Loos revealed, also sharing that they'd slept together four times over four months.

Their intimacy was also captured via texting, messaging one another daily, and "sexting" multiple times a week. Loos' brother, John, was able to verify her claims. He reported that his sister had shown him the racy exchanges. Loos was paid £350,000 by The News of the World for her story, and with so much media attention, Playboy offered Loos an estimated £125,000 to appear on their cable channel.