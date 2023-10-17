Is TLC's Little People, Big World Scripted? Here's What The Cast Said

Jacob Roloff, one of Jeremy Roloff's brothers, also retired from "Little People, Big World." In 2016, Jacob revealed the real reason he left the show. He explained on Instagram, "For the sake of 'the episode' and ratings I've seen a lot of STORYLINES drawn up (loosely) about our lives, and when I was standing here, behind the scenes and watching it from an outside perspective I just couldn't stop laughing." Jacob went on to say that the crew's main goal was to keep the show's ratings high, and obviously, that wasn't always what was best for the family.

He added, "The family that is filmed is not my family. They are the Roloff Characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them, nor do I want to be a character myself." At the time of posting that explanation, the former reality star also claimed that he could see his family's real personalities shining through once filming for a scene was done.

Jacob also shared a blog post on his website in 2017, lamenting how each member of his family was boiled down to a single characteristic for the show (his being a "brat"), and how this oversimplified view of each person was highly inaccurate. Jacob added, "Although it really speaks to the talent of an editor that can sculpt such believable personalities."