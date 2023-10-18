The Young And The Restless' Summer Newman Has Always Had Bad Luck With Men

Summer Newman escaped with her new beau, Austin Travers, after he shot Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and subsequently married him so she wouldn't have to testify against him in court. However, her loyalty was not returned; Austin developed feelings for Mariah Copland (Camryn Grimes), which made Summer furious. After Austin was killed, Summer discovered that he had been having an affair with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). She turned to her former flame, Kyle Abbott, for comfort, and they slept together.

There was hope for a reconciliation, but Kyle left town, and Summer was interested in Luca Santori (Miles Gaston Villanueva). They got engaged, but she soon found out that he had been using her to advance himself at Newman Enterprises, and they broke up. Summer left Genoa City for a bit to heal from that blow. When Summer returned to town, she started flirting with Billy Abbott (then Billy Miller), the boyfriend of her mother, Phyllis Summers). Upon finding out that Phyllis had cheated with Nick, Billy retaliated by sleeping with Summer, although he admitted there was no future for the two of them.

Summer departed for a bit and returned in 2019 when she got right back to causing drama for Kyle and his new girlfriend, Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle). Summer tried to steal Kyle back, but he refused. When it turned out that Summer was the only donor available when Lola needed a liver transplant, she agreed to do the surgery if Kyle married her for a year. He went along with it but returned to Lola's side soon after.