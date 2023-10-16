Samuel Affleck & Jennifer Garner Uphold Their Sweet Mother-Son Hobby In New Photo

It was safety first for Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck on their sunny bike ride — they were both wearing black helmets. Samuel's been spotted out on his bike with his mother before. During the early days of the pandemic, the mother-son duo both donned masks, along with their helmets, to go for a ride. And in 2021, the two even wore matching t-shirts as they pedaled through their neighborhood that read, "Hug a farmer." Garner's a big fan of farming — she co-founded the company Once Upon a Farm, which makes healthy organic baby food — and she's gotten her kids into it too with an extensive backyard garden, including bee hives.

Samuel's also been out on his bike with Ben Affleck. But while Ben was on two wheels, he was definitely not riding a bike. Instead, his dad has been seen riding next to his son on an electric motorcycle. Garner and Ben have been co-parenting their three kids since their separation in 2015 and official divorce in 2018, and they seem to be in a good place when it comes to that. They've both talked about their relationship publicly over the years since their split, and the overall message seems to be that they still respect each other and they're putting their kids first.