Brad Pitt Was Reportedly Worried Angelina Jolie Would Turn Their Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Against Him

As far as Angelina Jolie is concerned, there's no better assistant for her upcoming Broadway show than her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Per Life & Style, in a statement, Angelina said, "Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention, but in being a support to other creatives." She gushed about her daughter, saying, "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute." Angelina clearly wants to use her connections and career to help Vivienne follow her dreams and find her way in the world of theatre. Brad, on the other hand, believes that his ex is doing more than just helping Viv kickstart her future.

"He thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter," a source told Life & Style, adding that "the situation has started a whole new war between Brad and Angie." The source explained that Brad "thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter," saying, "It's no secret that Angie's always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom. She's a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides." While the state of Vivienne's relationship with her dad is unclear, it seems that she did welcome the opportunity to work on Broadway with open arms.