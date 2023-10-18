Who Is Steve Carell's Wife Nancy?

Steve and Nancy Carell are a Hollywood power couple that has quietly thrived for decades. At some point in the early 1990s, their paths crossed when Nancy attended an improv class that Steve taught. While Steve was her teacher, they kept things professional. But after his tenure ended, he would go to the bar where Nancy worked to try and chat her up, but things were quite awkward since they were both incredibly shy.

In 2015, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Steve recalled how they fell prey to a common flirting fail, and awkwardly talked to each other instead of just admitting their attraction. "The conversation would go something like, 'Hey, you know, if I were ever to ask a woman out, it would be someone like you. Exactly like you,'" he shared. "And she'd say, 'If a guy like you were ever to ask a woman like me out, I would definitely do that.'"

Though Steve knew that Nancy was everything he wanted in a partner, he wasn't sure if she felt the same way because she would go so quiet around him. However, the "Office" star later learned that Nancy didn't want to scare him away with how much she liked him. Eventually, Nancy stopped beating around the bush, asked Steve out, and they finally started dating. After overcoming the hurdles of two shy people in a relationship, they tied the knot in 1995. But their collaborations didn't stop there.