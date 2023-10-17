General Hospital: Martin's Betrayal Hurts Us More Than Michael's Hypocrisy

We figured that attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) wasn't the bravest of men on "General Hospital," but we certainly didn't peg him as a sniveling coward. However, that's exactly how he behaved in the October 16 episode. When Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) learned that Martin was the one who reported Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) to the SEC for insider trading, he confronted the lawyer. Michael knew that Martin's call was on behalf of a supposed "client," but he denied it. So, he threatened to tell his father, ruthless racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about it. Realizing Sonny would most likely torture him to learn the name of his "client," Martin knuckled under in a nanosecond and ratted out Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), Sonny's new wife.

Up until now, despite some innocuous secrets in his past, Martin's been a pretty good guy. But his quick impulse to save his own skin took us by surprise, and we were appalled. One irritated fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "Martin backing down to Michael is the most unbelievable thing to happen on this show. A show that once had a story about space aliens." Another fan was thinking the same thing we were, tweeting, "Whistle-blower [identity] is supposed to be protected by the feds. I wonder if Nina could sue Martin for revealing her name. I wonder if she could sue Michael for his role in finding out."