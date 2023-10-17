General Hospital: Martin's Betrayal Hurts Us More Than Michael's Hypocrisy
We figured that attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) wasn't the bravest of men on "General Hospital," but we certainly didn't peg him as a sniveling coward. However, that's exactly how he behaved in the October 16 episode. When Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) learned that Martin was the one who reported Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) to the SEC for insider trading, he confronted the lawyer. Michael knew that Martin's call was on behalf of a supposed "client," but he denied it. So, he threatened to tell his father, ruthless racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about it. Realizing Sonny would most likely torture him to learn the name of his "client," Martin knuckled under in a nanosecond and ratted out Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), Sonny's new wife.
Up until now, despite some innocuous secrets in his past, Martin's been a pretty good guy. But his quick impulse to save his own skin took us by surprise, and we were appalled. One irritated fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "Martin backing down to Michael is the most unbelievable thing to happen on this show. A show that once had a story about space aliens." Another fan was thinking the same thing we were, tweeting, "Whistle-blower [identity] is supposed to be protected by the feds. I wonder if Nina could sue Martin for revealing her name. I wonder if she could sue Michael for his role in finding out."
Michael has no problem using Sonny as a threat
Michael Corinthos' hypocrisy nauseated us almost as much as Martin Grey's betrayal of Nina Reeves on "General Hospital." This is the man who spent months trying to send his own father to prison for his crimes, yet had no problem bandying about Sonny's name to serve his own needs. A fan on X reflected our own thoughts, posting, "I could not believe how [Martin] folded so easily. I guess Michael doesn't mind using the 'Sonny' card when it suits him. What a hypocrite! I lost any kind of liking for Martin I had."
Martin did point out that Carly had committed a crime (which landed Drew in jail for three years), but Michael blew it off as being frivolous and saw it as a direct attack on his family. High and mighty Michael now thinks he's protecting his family. Yeah, right. Although Sonny may be a career criminal, he's the true protector of his family and Port Charles, and that carries a lot of weight. Carly has gotten away with all sorts of crimes that have impacted people, and now Drew's paying the price. Nina should be praised for turning her in. Why didn't Martin just throw his other client, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), under the bus? Mikey would like to see him ousted as CEO of his family business, ELQ, and he would have believed it.
Michael's hypocrisy and Martin's cowardice have really turned us off of the characters.